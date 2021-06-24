Gogglebox star Sarah hosted a boho-themed baby shower. Instagram

Sarah Marie and Matty Fahd

Gogglebox stars Sarah and Matty hosted a stunning boho baby shower in celebration of their first child together, a baby boy they named Malik.

The boho theme carried the colours of gold, white, maroon, blue and brown throughout, with balloons and a green-leaf wall forming a background around a white sign that read ‘Sarah Marie’s Baby Shower’.

MAFS' Jules had an intimate baby shower with friends and family. Instagram

Jules Robinson

Before welcoming their first baby together, Married At First Sight's Jules and husband Cameron threw a lavish baby shower to celebrate.

Taking to instagram, Jules explained at the time that it was actually her friends who put it all together, with the intimate event complete with a delicious spread of food and a tall cake with a gold leaf design down the side.

"I recently had to cancel my big family/ friends shower for obvious reason. But my beautiful girlfriends insisted on a covid friendly intimate shower for 14 that they put together and I just turned up and got spoilt and ate the most amazing food," she said.

Terry and Anthony pulled all the stops for their daughter's birthday. Instagram

Terry Biviano and Anthony Minichiello

Former Roosters star Anthony and wife Terry threw one of the most extravagant parties their daughter's 5th birthday.

The five-year-old and her friends were treated to a Swan Lake themed affair that included a macaroon tower, a two-metre cheese platter and a ballerina dancing in a bubble.

The birthday girl also wore a $2,600 silver crown handmade with Swarovski crystals.

A day fit for a princess - Kyly spoilt her daughter with a gorgeous birthday party. Instagram

Kyly Clarke

Kyly treated her daughter Kelsey Lee to a party complete with a jumping castle friends, food and fun.

Dressed in a Barbie-themed tutu and tiara, Kelsey Lee was spoilt with a cake that had pastel layers, cake pop embellishments and a unicorn and Barbie theme.

Meghan had grand baby shower, complete with a guest list of A-list celebs. Getty

Meghan Markle

Just like any other royal affair, Meghan's New York baby shower was one not to miss, as it was hosted at the ultra luxe five-star Mark Hotel.

The Duchess had some royally fabulous guests at her event, with George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney in attendance, as well as Gayle King, Abigail Spencer, and Serena Williams.

The guests were even treated to a flower-arranging class, and Meghan’s longtime friend and wedding makeup artist Daniel Martin told PEOPLE what went down.

“It was exactly what she needed, and it was a reunion for all of us, too, who hadn’t seen each other since the wedding,” Daniel said.

Roxy and Oliver celebrated their daughter's birthday with a lavish 'staycation'. Instagram

Roxy Jacenko and Oliver Curtis

As a PR queen, Roxy has planned her fair share of parties, and she put her skills to good use when it came around to throwing her daughter Pixie an epic birthday.

Pixie was treated to a 'staycation' at the lavish The Langham hotel, complete with statement balloons, a custom sloth cake, high tea and manicures.

"Where did 9 years go! @pixiecurtis @1903oprc 💖 Pix loved my 40th dress so my incredible friend @velani made her a miniature one for her ‘dinner party’ this evening complete with @houseofemmanuele crystal trim," Roxy penned on Instagram.

Jasmine went all out for Harper's first birthday. Instagram

Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough

Karl and Jasmine certainly pulled out all the stops when it came to baby Harper's first birthday celebrations.

The festivities looked lavish indeed, with pink balloons, a delectable-looking cake and a couple of famous faces.

The event featured a completely decked out pink table, an array of pink and white balloons, and stunning pink flowers.

"A beautiful day celebrating and showering our little guy." Instagram

Sylvia Jeffreys

Channel Nine presenter Sylvia celebrated the impending arrival of her first child with husband Peter with close family and friends.

"A beautiful day celebrating and showering our little guy. Oh boy, our baby’s going to be in glorious company when he enters this world," Sylvia wrote on Instagram at the time.