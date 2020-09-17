Former Biggest Loser trainer Michelle Bridges (pictured) was recently announced as one the big name stars who will compete in Channel Nine’s all new Celebrity Apprentice in 2021. Getty

Speaking of the announcement on his breakfast radio show, Fitzy & Wippa, Michael questioned why the network chose to reveal he was taking part alongside two fitness gurus.

When Michael’s co-host Ryan “Fitzy” Fitzgerald pointed out that “Michelle Bridges is going to be tough,” Michael said that he was confused by the announcement.

“Why did they announce me with two of the fittest people on the planet? Michelle Bridges and Olivia Vivian – have you seen how fit she is?” Michael asked Ryan and co-host Sarah McGilvray.

“And then they throw chubby in,” he quipped.

Fitzy & Wippa co-host Michael Wipfli (right) questioned why the network chose to reveal he was taking part in Celebrity Apprentice alongside two fitness gurus. Getty

Ryan then made light of the fact that if Michael may find it difficult to compete alongside the fitness gurus if forced to take part in some kind of physical challenge.

“If you get on her team and she does some sort of physical challenge, you’re no chance,” Ryan quipped, before Michael added: “I hope there are no physical challenges.”

When executive producer Tommy asked whether filming had started on the reality show, Michael said no, before Ryan added: “when is your first day?”

Seemingly not impressed with Michael’s lack of knowledge of the show’s starting date, Ryan jovially retorted: “You’re fired!”

Mark (centre) was previously joined by ModelCo founder Shelley Sullivan (right) and Kerri-Anne Kennerley (left). Nine

The revamped reality show is just one of several programs given the green light at the network’s annual upfront event on Wednesday.

Nine also revealed British billionaire and business magnate Lord Alan Sugar, who is synonymous with The Apprentice after appearing on the UK series, will take the helm as CEO.

The Celebrity Apprentice last aired on Nine in 2015 and was hosted by Wizard Home Loans founder, Mark Bouris, who crowned Sophie Monk the winner of that series.

While there was no mention of next year’s advisors, Mark was previously joined by ModelCo founder Shelley Sullivan (nee Barrett) and Kerri-Anne Kennerley.