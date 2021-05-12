He was known for his charm and devious social play on Survivor and it seems like David Genat is up to his old tricks on Celebrity Apprentice Australia with Michelle Bridges caught in the crossfire!

In a trailer for the upcoming reality TV series which sees celebrities face a range of business-themed challenges to win a cash prize for their chosen charity, male model and Survivor star David confesses to the camera: "I'm hoping Michelle Bridges gets fired today."

David is then seen getting fitness queen Michelle on side, telling her: "I've got your back in the board room, I want to make sure you go through."

But in classic David style, the trailer shows the moment he throws his co-star under the bus during a boardroom meeting with CEO Lord Alan Sugar.

"I didn't feel like I got any direction from Michelle at all," he states, as Michelle looks on angrily.

"He's playing a game, he will win at all costs," a voiceover adds.

Even host Lord Alan Sugar remarks: "You're very smooth, but then again so are a lot of snakes."