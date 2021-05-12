David is then seen getting fitness queen Michelle on side, telling her: "I've got your back in the board room, I want to make sure you go through."
But in classic David style, the trailer shows the moment he throws his co-star under the bus during a boardroom meeting with CEO Lord Alan Sugar.
"I didn't feel like I got any direction from Michelle at all," he states, as Michelle looks on angrily.
"He's playing a game, he will win at all costs," a voiceover adds.
Even host Lord Alan Sugar remarks: "You're very smooth, but then again so are a lot of snakes."
Michelle shared the clip of David's betrayal to her own Instagram Stories and did not hold back.
"His t-shirt?! 'Be Strong Today'! A strong what?! A strong back-stabber,"the former Biggest Loser trainer captioned the clip, along with a face palm emoji and a crying with laughter emoji.
The Survivor star couldn't resist commenting on Michelle's post and penned: "It's like a motivational message to get through these troubled times."
When David shared the same clip to his own Instagram channel, captioning it, "Same sneak, different week", Michelle shared her own reply.
"Said like a pooncey skivvy wearing, ghd hair loving, stab in the back kinda wanna be survivor...😉 you know I love ya babe! Once I’ve kneed you in the balls, all will be forgiven!"
Whilst Michelle may have been caught off-guard by David's sneaky ways, his former Survivor campmates couldn't help but laugh.
"Dave's back," penned Pia Miranda, who won David's first Champions versus Contenders season.
"Haha yes I love it so much," laughed Felicity 'Flick' Egginton.
"Bahahaha. Oh dear Michelle. Did you not watch Survivor?" question Lee Carseldine.
David was known for his charm on Survivor.
Joining Michelle and David this year on the reality show are some of the country's biggest names.
Jess and Lisa Origliasso of The Veronicas, fashion designer Camilla Franks, Married At First Sight's Martha Kalifatidis and interior design queen Shaynna Blaze will all be battling it out in the board room.