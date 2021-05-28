Shaynna (middle) is looking like a clear winner for Celebrity Apprentice 2021. Nine

Rival betting agency TAB is also predicting Shaynna's victory and at $1.15, making the win even more likely.

Although, the two agencies differ when it comes to who is second most likely to win, with Sportsbet placing fashion designer Camilla Franks at $3.00, and TAB placing comedian Ross Noble second at $5.00.

At $10 odds, Nova's Michael 'Wippa' Wipfli is third most likely to beat out the others according to Sportsbet, while TAB has Anthony Callea with the third lowest odds at $15.

Coming in closely behind her are Camilla (bottom middle) and Ross (top left). Nine

Of the current Celebrity Apprentice line-up, both betting sites’ odds suggest Josh Gibson and Scherri-Lee Biggs are least likely to make it until the end.

The two come in a little later to game, announced as new recruits joining the cast of the series.

They are in addition to the 13 previously announced celebrities who include fitness expert Michelle Bridges, former Married At First Sight bride Martha Kalifatidis, and pop duo The Veronicas.

The season has already seen plenty of drama unfold. Nine

And while the show is still in the early stages of the season, plenty of drama has ensued, with an intense feud between Camilla Franks and Ross Noble, and also between Michelle Bridges and David Genat.

Twin sisters Jess and Lisa Origliasso, otherwise known by their band name The Veronicas, were also involved in an on-screen spat, where one accused the other of being a “bit much”.

And as the show continues to progress, we can only assume tensions will rise.