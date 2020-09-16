Michelle Bridges (pictured) will appear on the next Celebrity Apprentice. Getty

The Celebrity Apprentice last aired on Nine in 2015 and was hosted by Wizard Home Loans founder, Mark Bouris, who crowned Sophie Monk the winner of that series.

Mark’s advisors were ModelCo founder Shelley Barrett and TV personality Kerri-Anne Kennerley.

Joining Michelle as contestants in 2021 is one half of Nova FM’s Fitzy & Wippa radio show, host Michael “Wippa” Wipfli, as well as Australian Ninja Warrior star Olivia Vivian.

According to TV Blackbox, the decision to reboot the show was in response to the pandemic, with the network looking to commission a show that had proven to be a commercial success.

Television company Fremantle previously produced the series four times for Nine, but rights have now changed hands to Warner Brothers Australia.

On Wednesday, the network said the next season promises plenty of never-before-seen twists and tasks to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

In each episode, celebrities will take on an epic tasks, using their business savvy, creativity and charm – while reaching into their little black book of contacts – to win cash for their chosen charities.

In the 2015 season, Sophie was joined by the likes of footy star Matt Cooper, radio presenter Mel Greig, Tegan Martin and Geoffrey Edelsten.

Speaking of Sophie’s win at the time, Mark Bouris said that he believed the blonde beauty was underestimated by people due to her appearance.

“I think people just surface paint you as a pretty, blue eyed, blonde haired girl who can sing and act but no one gives you credit for your level of brightness,' Mark said.

“But I do. You have my respect.”