We're starting off hot with the best celebrity hook-ups of 2020.

HOTTEST HOOK-UPS

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas

Look at these lovebirds! Supplied

The chaos around Ben’s personal life appears to have settled since he began dating his current co-star, Ana, 32.

The actress was even seen wearing a ring on that finger, sparking rumours Ben, 48, had proposed!

Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr

Their masks are off as they lock lips in public. Supplied

It was evident that mum-of-one Katie had moved on from her 2019 split with Jamie Foxx when the actress was pictured canoodling with chef to the stars, Emilio.

Katie, 42, and the owner of New York restaurant, Emilio’s Ballato, have been spied in numerous PDA-packed outings around the Big Apple this year.

Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares

Looking dapper, Zac! Instagram

He quietly relocated to Australian celebrity hotspot Byron Bay at the start of the Covid-19 lockdown, and Zac, 33, quickly fell for local aspiring model Vanessa after apparently meeting her at a cafe.

Adele and Skepta

Now this is a collab we'd love to see. Supplied

In the past year and a half, singer Adele has shed more than 45kgs and in April, she officially divorced Simon Konecki.

And the newly svelte star, 32, stepped straight back into the dating game – reportedly seeing Brit rapper, Skepta!

Halle Berry and Van Hunt

Halle went in for the smooch! Supplied

Halle, 54, hasn’t let three failed marriages stop her from finding love again.

The mother-of-two, who has recently been embroiled in a bitter custody dispute with ex Gabriel Aubry, has fallen for musician, Van Hunt.

But it wasn't all hot this year, with some fav celebrity couples deciding to call it quits.

SADDEST BREAK-UPS

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock

We were rooting for these two. Supplied

Kelly and Brandon’s seven-year marriage was another casualty of the pressures of Covid-19 quarantine.

Describing 2020 as a “dumpster fire”, the 38-year-old pop star has since revealed that the surprise split came after the parents-of-two realised they were on “different paths”.

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson

She loves her Aussies! Instagram

That was quick! Miley and Cody’s 2019 hook-up came shortly after her divorce from ex Liam Hemsworth.

However, the relationship was ill-fated, with the 28-year-old Plastic Hearts singer and Aussie Cody, 23, unfollowing each other on social media and then officially confirming they’d gone their separate ways in August.

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis

Don't talk to us about this, we'll never recover. Supplied

After nearly 10 years together and two kids, Olivia and Jason announced their shock split in November.

The 36-year-old actress and 45-year-old comedian, who share kids Otis and Daisy, met at a Saturday Night Live afterparty, and were engaged for seven years before they parted ways.

Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy

Another quarantine break-up. Supplied

After almost five years of marriage, Mary-Kate, 34, and Olivier, 51, couldn’t withstand the Covid-19 quarantine, with the New York-based pair splitting in May.

But, all hope is not lost, as we also saw many loved-up celebs get engaged this year!

CELEB ENGAGEMENTS

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell

Congrats to the happy couple! Instagram

The Emily in Paris star was overjoyed about her engagement to writer and director Charlie, sharing the news in a sweet Instagram message.

“I’ve been waiting my lifetime for you and I can’t wait to spend our lifetime together,” Lily, 31, wrote in a post alongside a series of photos of the intimate proposal.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

Gotta love young love. Supplied

David and Victoria Beckham’s eldest child Brooklyn proposed to his actress girlfriend after just under a year together.

Brooklyn, 21, proposed to Nicola, 25, in July, sharing the announcement on Instagram with a posed snap.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

They went from sitting in the red chairs to walking down the aisle, congrats guys! Supplied

They first found love in the big red spinning chairs on The Voice. Five years later, Gwen and Blake are walking down the aisle!

The couple shared their happy news via Instagram, with Gwen, 51, posting a picture of the pair kissing and her ring on show with the caption: “@blakeshelton yes please! gx”.

Anna Faris and Michael Barrett

James Corden was asked to officiate their special day! Supplied

In February, twice-divorced Anna revealed she was engaged to cinematographer Michael, confirming the happy news on The Late Late Show during an interview with James Corden... who she asked to officiate the ceremony!