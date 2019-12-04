Melania Trump has humiliated Camilla Parker Bowles by greeting the Duchess with a kiss. Getty

Meanwhile Melania wore a flowing red gown, which featured a high neckline and billowy cape style sleeves, which she teamed with a pair of purple heels.

The President is in town for the Nato summit, where he admitted that climate change is an issue and that he listened to the concerns of Prince Charles.

While Camilla didn't seem to mind, the President stuck with royal protocol.

“What he really feels one way about is the future,” Mr Trump told ITV.

The President is in town for the Nato summit.

“He wants to make sure future generations have climate that is good climate as opposed to a disaster, and I agree.

Prince Charles and Camilla met with President Trump and the First Lady, Melania, for afternoon tea at Clarence House.

“I did mention a number of things, I did say the United States right now has among the cleanest climates,” he concluded.