Catriona has shared that her sister sadly has been diagnosed with an “incurable” cancer. Instagram

“Lucinda had no boyfriend dramas as she married her first boyfriend! Yep, at 14 Johnno spotted her across a room and said to his mate ‘I’m going to marry that girl!’, can you believe that and they’re still madly in love. They travelled the world together, then settled down to raise 4 cheeky children, who we love more than words can say,” Catriona continued.

“Lucinda and Johnno once had a children’s gift shop they were so talented at buying for little ones. Lucinda just adores children and is now a hugely successful, beloved teacher and we can never have too many of those right?”

At this point, Catriona delved into the heartbreaking news.

“I think you know where this post is going, yep, we have recently found out that Lucinda has Stage 4 Cancer, which is apparently incurable. I’m trying so hard to choose my words carefully here, other than to say a lot of tears have been shed, BUT Lucinda is fighting and positive. We all are. She has started chemo (sheer hell) and immunotherapy (our bright light) at #royalnorthshorehospital.”

“Lucinda is now unable to work as she commits to the fight of her life. Her girlfriends have created a #gofundme page to ease the household stress and I’ve asked her permission to share this with you . Lucinda is the first to be placed on a new medical trial that may one day help a loved one of yours.”

“So, if you’d like to donate, thankyou, trust me when I say to live your life to the absolute max, none of us know what each moment holds for us and please say a little prayer for Lucinda tonight. Thankyou 😘,” Catriona concluded before adding a link to the aforementioned Go Fund Me page.

