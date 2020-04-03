Now that Meghan Markle has left the royal family, the Duchess of Cambridge has returned to simpler outfits, with sources claiming she no longer feels the need to compete in the style stakes.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the UK for North America last month, and since then, Kate has gone through a noticeable change to her style.

Speaking to The Sun, a source revealed: "Kate most definitely went through a phase two years ago where she seemed slightly intimidated by Meghan.

"She was afraid of comparisons being drawn between them and that Meghan was the one who looked glamorous and popular for a while."