Kate Middleton is in a state of fashion flux.
Now that Meghan Markle has left the royal family, the Duchess of Cambridge has returned to simpler outfits, with sources claiming she no longer feels the need to compete in the style stakes.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the UK for North America last month, and since then, Kate has gone through a noticeable change to her style.
Speaking to The Sun, a source revealed: "Kate most definitely went through a phase two years ago where she seemed slightly intimidated by Meghan.
"She was afraid of comparisons being drawn between them and that Meghan was the one who looked glamorous and popular for a while."
Kate, here in Dublin last month, has gone back to her trademark simple style.
Getty
The Duchess of Cambridge has felt the pressure ease off since Meghan left the royal family.
Getty
The source added that the atmosphere had "noticeably improved" since Meghan and Harry left the UK, with Kate feeling "very much more relaxed."
Something which has been evident in her fashion choices of late.
Kate has always been a fan of fashion.
Getty
The Duchess mixes high street choices, like this Marks and Spencer suit, with more expensive pieces.
Last week, Kate showed off her simple style while giving fans a sneak peek into royal life in coronavirus lockdown.
Showcasing her love of high street brands, the Duchess wore a blush two piece suit from Marks and Spencer in photos shared to the Kensington Royal Instagram account.