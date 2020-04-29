-
Cassandra Thorburn talks about dealing with gossip during divorce
'The only people you owe an explanation to are your children'
Cassandra Thorburn has opened up about how she dealt with gossip following the breakdown of her marriage.
Speaking on the latest episode of her podcast, Divorce Story: Surviving Separation, the 49-year-old admitted she felt the need to constantly defend herself against vicious rumours.
"[My divorce] was on a more public scale where I wanted to constantly defend myself," Cass told her co-host Annaliese Dent.
"And then it became... I can't defend something that I am in so much hurt over at that point in time."
Cass went on to say that found herself avoiding situations, where her actions could have been misinterpreted, to prevent stories being written in the media.
Cassandra then reflected on how she felt compelled to explain herself to her children Jackson, 20, Ava, 15, and River, 13.
"The only people that you owe any explanation to are your children," she continued.
"Other children can overhear things in the family home and they might say something to your children, I think that is the only time that you need to explain anything and be honest and open with them".
Cass said it wasn't until she got through the tough times that she realised just how insignificant and "irrelevant" the gossip was to her being the best version of herself.
"Once you're through it, you realise gossip and what people are thinking is so irrelevant to you navigating and being your best self," she said.
