Cassandra Thorburn has opened up about how she dealt with gossip following the breakdown of her marriage. Getty

"And then it became... I can't defend something that I am in so much hurt over at that point in time."

Cass went on to say that found herself avoiding situations, where her actions could have been misinterpreted, to prevent stories being written in the media.

Cassandra then reflected on how she felt compelled to explain herself to her children Jackson, 20, Ava, 15, and River, 13.

The journalist says she felt compelled to explain herself to her children. Getty

"The only people that you owe any explanation to are your children," she continued.

"Other children can overhear things in the family home and they might say something to your children, I think that is the only time that you need to explain anything and be honest and open with them".

Cass admitted she felt the need to constantly defend herself against vicious rumours. Instagram

Cass said it wasn't until she got through the tough times that she realised just how insignificant and "irrelevant" the gossip was to her being the best version of herself.



"Once you're through it, you realise gossip and what people are thinking is so irrelevant to you navigating and being your best self," she said.