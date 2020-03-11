While discussing children who are fearful that they won’t be loved as much following divorce, Cass reflected on some words of wisdom her girlfriend gave her.

"It kind of reminded me of when I was pregnant with my second child and I rang my girlfriend up, frantic,” Cass told her co-host Annaliese Dent.

Cassandra Thorburn has offered some sage advice for parents, who might be going through divorce and worrying about the ramifications for their children. Getty

“I was almost due at this point, and I said, ‘How am I going to love another child as much as the one I've got? And she just laughed at me.

“She was laughing at me down the phone line, and she said, 'Cass, your heart just grows bigger.’ And the same goes for the children.

Cass discussed what happens when separated parents introduce children to new partners. Instagram

“Maybe they don’t know yet, they haven’t worked out that other people come into your life that are family, or are extended family… that your heart grows,” she said.

Also in the episode, Cass revealed how the breakdown of her marriage to Karl Stefanovic had a devasting effect on her ability to function in her everyday life.

"I'm not going to lie, it's pretty confronting," Cass began.

"You get yourself out the door with the kids to go to school… I had children, they had to go to school,” she added, referring to how she would often put on a “brave face”.

“You'd get them there. I'd literally crawl to the back door and lie on floor until it was time to pick them up again." she said.

Cass then described how divorce isn't just about grieving the loss of a person who you shared your life with, but also the marriage and life you previously had.

"How did I get myself back up again? I had three children, you have to get back up," she confessed.