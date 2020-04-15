Cassandra Thorburn has spoken out about re-establishing oneself after divorce and the complexities of jumping back into the dating pool. Getty

Cass then recalled how she asked her friends not to play matchmaker, saying: “I don't think you can have sex with someone and that will make you get over someone else.

“I was very focused and said to my girlfriends 'do not set me up on dates’. I want to get to know myself first and make sure I'm ok before I carry any baggage into another relationship.

“Even if I don't want one to be a serious relationship, I don't want any baggage and I don't want anyone to feel that I'm using them for that purpose,” she added.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Divorce Story podcast, Cass said while dating can be fun, there’s no pressure to “get back on the horse” until you’re ready. Instagram

When Nikki brought up the issue of knowing when it’s the right to start a new romance, the trio agreed there are no hard and fast rules, with Cass saying it might be more casual.

“Just because I don't want to share my life with another person at this point in time doesn't mean I am not having a good time in my life,” she said.

The conversation topic then segued to the challenges surrounding the modern dating scene, with Cass confessing app culture isn’t something she’s personally keen to embrace.

Cass and co-host Annaliese Dent discussed dating after divorce with special guest, Sexologist Dr Nikki Goldstein. Instagram

“I can't be on dating apps, how unfortunate for me," she admitted, before later adding: “Whatever happened to meeting people like we did before?"

When Nikki reiterated it is still possible, if not a bit more difficult, to date in the traditional sense, Cass reassured listeners there isn't a timeframe for "moving on".

“Everybody’s journey is their own and it doesn't mean you're not 'over it' if you're focused more on the children or relaunching a career,” she concluded.

