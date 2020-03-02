Cass will star in a brand new podcast called: Divorce Story - out on Wednesday 4 March..

“I think anyone who goes through a divorce starts to realise that they’re much stronger than they ever thought they were,” says Cass. “Being on your own and embracing independence is empowering.”

Certainly, too, Cass could not be more excited about her latest project, co-hosting the engaging and informative podcast Divorce Story with writer-broadcaster Annaliese Dent.

It’s a show, she says simply, “about how to survive and hopefully thrive after separation”.

New Idea sat down with Cass to find out more.

Tell us about Divorce Story.

The podcast is advice from experts and professionals on how to separate successfully. When we say ‘separate successfully’, everybody has a different divorce story – both for men and women. We hear their stories during each podcast and what they learnt during the process that might help others. I’m really excited about it.

Why do you believe it’s such an important podcast?

It’s about a topic that is fairly taboo – and it shouldn’t be. The focus was to get people talking about it – to get men and women, who both get devastated by divorce, to think positively about it and totake action.

You talk in the podcast about the ‘grief’ of divorce …

I believe, having been through a divorce, that the biggest grief to deal with is the end of the marriage – not getting over the person that you’re divorcing. For me, [the marriage] was the majority of my adult life. So you have to grieve that, and that’s what we’re encouraging people to do as well.

Your story has been an extremely public one. Did you have any reservations about the podcast?

A lot of what has been reported about ‘my story’ isn’t my story. So there were no reservations for me. I’m taking control of this chapter now, rather than having things written that just aren’t right. This is an opportunity for me to talk to experts and other people who have been through divorce, and to provide information about the actual reality of it. Am I talking about myself in the podcast? No, but some of the questions that I ask no doubt come from the experience that I had going through it.

How important it is to look after your mental health?

I think it’s extremely important. You have to look after yourself. You have to remember there’s not just the divorce; there’s not just the children; there’s also you. And if you’re not feeling well, then how can anyone else?

You can listen to Divorce story on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

