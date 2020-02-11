The proud dad took to Instagram and posted a video of Adelaide sitting on the back porch of their home, watching her brother and sister out in the garden.
Next, a door can be heard slamming and mum Carrie is home, which is just music to Adelaide's ears.
The tiny tot immediately bum shuffles her way across the porch, into the house where her mum arrives and scoops up Adelaide for a cuddle.
"Hi sweetie!" Carrie can be heard saying, to which her daughter replies back in baby talk "Hi!"
"How good is it when mumma comes home❤️" Chris captioned the candid post.
Adding a tongue-in-cheek note about Ollie who can be seen in the background of the vid: "Ollie protesting having to take washing off the line by stomping it is a nice touch."
The latest family update comes as last month the mum-of-three shared an adorable video of her daughter saying her first word.
The 39-year-old took to Instagram to share the video of baby Adelaide saying, "Ollie', which is her big brother's name.
"Ollie is pretty happy that one of his sister’s first words is OLLIE. She calls out to him all day long," read the videos caption.
Carrie is mum to Oliver, 11, Evie, 4, and baby Adelaide, 6 months.