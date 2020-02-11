Carrie Bickmore 's husband Chris Walker has just shared a video of the most adorable moment between his wife and their youngest daughter, Adelaide .

The proud dad took to Instagram and posted a video of Adelaide sitting on the back porch of their home, watching her brother and sister out in the garden.

Next, a door can be heard slamming and mum Carrie is home, which is just music to Adelaide's ears.

The tiny tot immediately bum shuffles her way across the porch, into the house where her mum arrives and scoops up Adelaide for a cuddle.

"Hi sweetie!" Carrie can be heard saying, to which her daughter replies back in baby talk "Hi!"

"How good is it when mumma comes home❤️" Chris captioned the candid post.

Adding a tongue-in-cheek note about Ollie who can be seen in the background of the vid: "Ollie protesting having to take washing off the line by stomping it is a nice touch."