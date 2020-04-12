Carrie Bickmore has just shared a video of the adorable moment her youngest daughter, Adelaide eats an Easter egg for the first time.
The video, which The Project host shared on Instagram shows the beautiful blonde bub absolutely loving the chocolate treat.
WATCH: Carrie Bickmore shares adorable video of daughter Adelaide
Adelaide’s first Easter egg. Pretty much how I feel every time I eat chocolate!! 😋🤭” Bickmore captioned the post.
In the video asks her daughter “Yummy?” and gets an extremely enthusiastic response from the bub.
Many of Bickmore’s famous friends were quick to comment on the post.
Jan Fran commented “Oh LAWD!!! This level of adorable is frankly excessive” while Melissa Doyle wrote “So cute !!!! ❤️”.
Bickmore seems to have enjoyed a fun Easter Sunday. The 39-year-old TV star shared several posts about her day, including one in which she’d dressed Adelaide in what she thought was a bunny outfit.
Turns out the outfit was, in fact, a fox costume.
Bickmore, who shares Adelaide with husband Chris Walker, has three children and, much like the rest of us, has been enjoying more time with her children of late as she social distances.
The result has been an increase in gorgeous Instagram posts of her children.