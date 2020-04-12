The video, which The Project host shared on Instagram, shows the beautiful blonde bub absolutely loving the chocolate treat. Instagram

Jan Fran commented “Oh LAWD!!! This level of adorable is frankly excessive” while Melissa Doyle wrote “So cute !!!! ❤️”.

Bickmore seems to have enjoyed a fun Easter Sunday. The 39-year-old TV star shared several posts about her day, including one in which she’d dressed Adelaide in what she thought was a bunny outfit.

The 39-year-old TV star shared several posts about her day, including one in which she’d dressed Adelaide in what she thought was a bunny outfit. Instagram

Turns out the outfit was, in fact, a fox costume.

Bickmore, who shares Adelaide with husband Chris Walker, has three children and, much like the rest of us, has been enjoying more time with her children of late as she social distances.

The result has been an increase in gorgeous Instagram posts of her children.