Caramilk Hot Cross Buns will be sold at Woolworths for a limited time only. Supplied

Jason McQuaid, Woolworths Commercial Director, Bakery said: “Our teams across the country have been baking up innovation and quality to bring customers a fresh range of Hot Cross Buns for the Easter season.

“Our indulgent flavours are also highly anticipated, and what could arguably be our most exciting flavour yet is the Hot Cross Buns made with Cadbury Caramilk chips.”

Cadbury milk chocolate chips will also feature in a decadent Brioche Chocolate Hot Cross Bun made with Cadbury milk chocolate six pack.

More hot cross bun flavours have also launched. Supplied

A Premium Fruit Bun, packed with Australian-sourced soaked vine fruit, candied orange and cranberries will also hit shelves at selected stores from tomorrow. Both are available for $4.50.

Another flavour available is the Apple & Cinnamon Hot Cross Bun, which makes a popular return from last year, and retails for $3.50.

Free From gluten Hot Cross Bun alternatives and the popular Hot Cross Fruit Loaf will also make a return this year.

“What better way to close off 2021 and celebrate Easter then with the launch of this new decadent bun.” Supplied

The partnership between Cadbury and Woolworths for the Hot Cross Bun range coincides with the brand’s 100 Year Anniversary.

“Since the launch of our first Easter Egg in 1875, it’s safe to say a lot has happened since then, and Woolworths has been with us along the way, so it’s fitting for us to partner with this iconic Australian company, to disrupt the bakery category,” Joanne Raven, Licensing and Cobranding Manager ANZ, Cadbury Australia said.

“Perhaps one of our most iconic flavours to date, it’s no surprise that Aussies love Cadbury Caramilk, and what better way to close off 2021 and celebrate Easter then with the launch of this new decadent bun.”