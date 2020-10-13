Retired ironwoman Candice Warner (pictured) is set to join a host of celebrities on SAS Australia. Getty

Just in case you’re unfamiliar with the reference, prior to meeting David, Candice was caught having a steamy toilet tryst with rugby league star Sonny Bill Williams in 2007.

So when the cricket scandal unfolded in 2018, Candice said she believed David’s involvement was retaliation, after she was mocked by fans wearing Sonny Bill masks.

At the time of the alleged hook up, Candice, then 22, was an ironwoman and Sonny, then 21, was playing for the Canterbury Bulldogs in the NRL.

The pair met at the Clovelly Hotel in Sydney’s eastern suburbs, where they danced and kissed, before allegedly having sex in a cubical in the male toilets.

A member of the public reportedly used a mobile phone to capture the cubical hook-up.

Speaking to Perth Now at the time, a source alleged the pair hadn’t been discreet in their behaviour, which they claimed many patrons witnessed.

"There were people in the toilets hearing them in action - they were certainly not discreet,'' the source claimed to the publication.

“There were a lot of people around who saw them and remarked how brazen they were.''

Candice (left) previously said her family gave her the strength to overcome the fallout of her husband David Warner’s (right) ball tampering scandal in 2018. AP

Sonny’s manager Gavin Orr claimed that he didn’t know anything about Candice, but was aware his star charge “was completely blind” and had been sent home in a taxi.

“I don't know anything about Candice Falzon - all I was told was that Sonny Bill was taken home in a taxi by Willie Mason's girlfriend just before midnight,” Gavin claimed.

According to news.com.au, Sonny, who had a girlfriend at the time, later claimed that he was so drunk he couldn’t remember the encounter.

After claiming that “nothing happened” Candice later revealed that she was “totally embarrassed” and apologised, saying she was extremely sorry.

“I’ve made a mistake and I’m very, very sorry about it… I’m conscious of my image as a sportswoman and I’ve got a responsibility to young people,” she said.

Speaking about the infamous night on the ABC program Australian Story in 2008, Candice also said it followed a week of detoxing and a boozy day at the races.

"I wasn't in a state where I didn't know what happened, but you don't think of how your actions, when you're drunk, can have an effect on your life," Candice reportedly said.

Candice’s close friend Llara Rope, who was with her on the night, also alleged that Candice and Sonny had been "drunk" and "messy".

Candice was caught having a steamy toilet tryst with rugby league star Sonny Bill Williams (pictured) in 2007. Getty

Following the incident, Candice said she was going to use the ordeal as motivation to take her sporting career to the next level.

But in 2012, she revealed the constant scrutiny had taken its toll on her mental health, and driven her to think about taking her own life.

"I was not far from The Gap, on Old South Head Road, heading down to Watsons Bay. I don't know what I would have done,” she told The Sunday Telegraph.

Candice was again forced to relive the incident in 2017, when former politician David Oldfield lashed out at her during a heated exchange on Hell's Kitchen Australia.

During a group dinner, David brought up the tryst saying: “According to Google, your greatest achievement was done in a toilet cubicle.”

Fortunately, Candice was able to move forward, until she was forced to relive the pain in 2018, when David was caught cheating against South Africa during the third Test match.

Speaking to Stellar, Candice said she had been determined to get through the “horrific time” for the sake of her husband and daughters, Ivy Mae, now five, and Indie Rae, four.

“It definitely took a toll on my body. It was heartbreaking. I thought, ‘What more can be taken from me?’” Candice said, referring to a miscarriage she suffered in the aftermath.

“I didn’t have time to sit and get upset… I had to power on, I had to be the strength and the rock of my family,” she said.