Candice and David's kids are looking all grown up in their school uniforms. Instagram

"Our two gorgeous girls are growing up soo fast. Love them soo much!! @candywarner1 #family #love," the cricketer wrote.

"Our beautiful little girls. ❤️," Candice added.

The couple's second child, Indi, started kindergarten just this year, with Candice confessing to WHO in January that she hated putting her uniform on at the time.

“I thought (Indi) was excited, and she is excited, but she put on her school uniform for the first time today and hates it. And hates school shoes. So I think that’s going to be our next challenge for next week.

“She’s very stubborn so persuading her sometimes can be a little difficult.”

David recently left Australia to go play cricket. Instagram

With David having recently left the country to play cricket, the father is currently having to watch family milestones from afar.

Six weeks ago the sportsman took to Instagram to lament the time spent away from his girls.

"I’m going to miss you all soo much," he wrote prior to leaving. "It’s Been such a great time at home with the family, and now it’s back to work. I must admit homeschooling was not my greatest strength but being a dad, and I was pretty good."

He went on to commend his wife for being "extremely patient" with both him and the kids.

"I don’t know how you do it. You make me smile everyday. Blessed to have you by my side @candywarner1 😘 #family #love #staysafe."

David penned a sweet tribute to his girls via Instagram. Instagram

Candice also penned her own tribute to her husband as he jetted off to play cricket for Australia

"It’s off to work he goes. Bye for now daddy. We love you and are always so proud. We can’t wait to watch you play cricket again and to cheer you on. @davidwarner31 💕💜💗."

The proud mum previously emphasised to WHO that everything she does is for her family.

“They just inspire me every single day to be a better person, to make better decisions, to be selfless”.

