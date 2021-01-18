SAS Australia star Candice Warner (pictured) outranked Dani Willis in a list compiled by the Herald Sun about the top 100 sports WAGs. Getty

While Dani is said to be annoyed by the list, the blonde beauty is quietly planning to rebuild herself and “get back on top”, reveals the insider, who says she’s hell-bent on being “number one”.

It’s believed Dani is eyeing off a move to Byron Bay, to keep up with the plethora of local and Hollywood stars who have made the area home.

Dani (pictured) is said to be annoyed about the list. Getty

“She’s recently had a taste of Hollywood after her hubby linked up with Chris Hemsworth’s long-time personal trainer for a week-long boot camp – and now Dani is obsessed by the promise of a new life,” says the insider.

“She’s really hoping to break into the Hemsworths’ inner circle of friends. She has only ever wanted to be the number one celebrity couple of cricket ... complete with their multimillion-dollar property portfolio.

“Dani figures if they have a place around the area, she and Steve might get an invite to one of Hemsworths’ infamous parties, along with Zac Efron – she’ll try anything to break into that world.”

