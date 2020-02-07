A royal biographer has revealed that Camilla never intended on anything serious with Prince Charles . Christopher Wilson revealed in the 2017 Channel 4 documentary ‘The Royal House of Windsor’, that the Duchess of Cornwall was quite content being his mistress.

“Camilla saw life as Charles’ mistress as a bit of fun and a thing that would never be made public, and would continue for as long as she was sexually active,” said Wilson.



He continued: “I don’t think there was ever any ambition on her part to advance herself to become the wife of the Prince of Wales.”

Charles and Camilla were both previously married before their they wed in 2005.

Charles had married Lady Diana Spencer - the mother to his two children, Prince William and Prince Harry - in 1981, and they had divorced in 1996.

Camilla, on the other hand, had married Andrew Parker Bowles in 1973, and they later divorced in 1995.