In royal author Penny Junor's 2018 book The Duchess: Camilla Parker Bowles and the Love Affair that Rocked the Crown, Michael Peat was appointed Private Secretary to the Prince of Wales and had specific instructions to break up the couple.
Charles and Camilla married on April 9, 2005
"This is certainly how the people in St.James's Palace who worked with Peat during those first few months viewed the situation," she wrote, as many people thought it unsuitable that Charles would marry a divorcee.
A royal biographer has revealed that Camilla never intended on anything serious with Prince Charles.
However, it became clear that Prince Charles would never bid farewell to Camilla.
"The Prince would never give up Camilla, no matter what, and so Peat rapidly changed tack and with the zeal of the freshly converted, became the loudest, fiercest advocate of their marriage," she wrote.