Camilla Parker Bowles recently put on a very refined display for US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania, during their visit to London for the Nato summit last week. Getty

Tom, who works as a food writer, made the revelation while discussing his memories of what he used to eat for Christmas dinner as a boy.

“[I remember] my mother and aunt waking up and kicking a turkey into an Aga, which is a sort of always-on English cooking thing that you have in the country,” Tom recalled.

“They always made a big deal of it and sweating away and pushing it and swearing at six o'clock in the morning.”

Tom Parker Bowles, reportedly revealed that his mum would sometimes “swear” on Christmas morning. Getty

Tom went on to say that despite growing up eating the bird for Christmas dinner, he prefers to eat beef – which means his children have never had a proper turkey meal during the festive season.

“I thought I deprived them somewhat of something very traditional,” he added.

Tom’s candid confession comes after it was revealed Camilla was recently humiliated by Melania Trump, who greeted the Duchess of Cornwall with a kiss on the cheek.

Tom, who works as a food writer, made the revelation while discussing his memories of what he used to eat for Christmas dinner as a boy. Getty

While Camilla didn’t seem to mind, the President stuck with royal protocol and shook the hands of both Prince Charles and Camilla.

Ahead of the formal affair, Charles and Camilla met with Donald and Melania for afternoon tea at Clarence House.

The US President was in town for the Nato summit, where he admitted that climate change is an issue and that he listened to the concerns of Prince Charles.