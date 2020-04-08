Oh, and did you know Camilla, 72, is a Harry Potter fan? She has the entire collection on her bookshelf!

The Queen Consort-in-waiting can be seen taking a phone call in the snap. She was speaking with 85-year-old Doris Winfield, who is self-isolating.

The women spoke about missing their loved ones, their social lives, and how they're staying connected.

'Having a chat with the HRH The Duchess of Cornwall meant the world to me,' Doris said in a statement. 'I’ve been incredibly lonely over the last couple of weeks and it was wonderful to talk to her. We talked about life in isolation and shared hobbies, she was very interested in my family and how I was coping without them. It’s really cheered me up!'