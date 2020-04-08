Camilla Parker Bowles has always been a mysterious one.
But in a surprising move, the Duchess of Cornwall has given royalists a glimpse into her private office - and it's filled with intimate photos, art and books.
MUST WATCH: Prince Charles and Camilla clap for health workers while quarantined
Camilla shared an image of herself sitting at her desk, inside the walls of her and Prince Charles' Scottish home, Birkhall, after she was released from quarantine following her husband's COVID-19 diagnosis.
Among paintings and photographs of her dogs and horses, is a cardboard cut-out of herself with Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Princes William and Harry, Duchess Kate, Prince Charlotte and Prince George in full royal regalia.
She also has a portrait of herself, and treasured black and white photographs.
Oh, and did you know Camilla, 72, is a Harry Potter fan? She has the entire collection on her bookshelf!
The Queen Consort-in-waiting can be seen taking a phone call in the snap. She was speaking with 85-year-old Doris Winfield, who is self-isolating.
The women spoke about missing their loved ones, their social lives, and how they're staying connected.
'Having a chat with the HRH The Duchess of Cornwall meant the world to me,' Doris said in a statement. 'I’ve been incredibly lonely over the last couple of weeks and it was wonderful to talk to her. We talked about life in isolation and shared hobbies, she was very interested in my family and how I was coping without them. It’s really cheered me up!'