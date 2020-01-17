“Both of us have been in despair the last several weeks watching this appalling horror unfolding in Australia and witnessing so much of what you are having to go through from this distance.



“Those of you who have tragically lost your properties, your houses, everything.. to me it is, and to both of us, not to be believed possible. And I know how many houses have been lost.”

He added: “Above all, we wanted to say how much we have been thinking of all those remarkable, courageous, determined firefighters who have done much and worked ceaselessly to exhaustion.



“We feel so deeply for the families of those who have been lost and lost their lives in the course of carrying out their remarkable duties as only they can do.

Charles and Camilla have been in "despair" watching the fires unfold. Getty Images

“We also think of all the Australian wildlife that is destroyed in these appalling infernos, let alone everything else.



“We both know how incredibly special and resilient the Australian people are. So I know at the end of the day, despite all this horror, you will find a way to face it all and win through.



“All I can say is we are thinking of you and praying from you in the most determined way. I’m very proud to know you all.”



The royals message follows messages by The Queen as well as the the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.