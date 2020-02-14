A royal biographer has revealed that Camilla Parker Bowles’ family still worry about her following her brothers tragic death in 2014. Getty

The Duchess is also a patron of the Elephant Family charity.



The charity was co-founded by her brother in 2002, after he spent decades trying to save the Asian elephant.



The claim comes just a day after Camila addressed a crowd at Clarence House for the 15th anniversary of Safe Lives, a charity that takes a stand against domestic violence.

The royal says she will do everything in her power to urge victims to get help.

Camilla revealed: “I had [in 2016] the privilege of hearing incredibly brave women standing up to tell their stories – harrowing stories that reduced many of us listeners to tears.

“But with each story, the taboo around domestic abuse weakens and the silence that surrounds it is broken, so other sufferers can know that there is hope for them and they are not alone.

“You give us all hope that those survivors can live their lives in peace, and be victors, not victims of these horrendous crimes, hopefully ensuring that domestic abuse can be made a crime of the past.”