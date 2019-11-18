Charles and Camilla were happy to arrive into Auckland after the cold of the UK Getty

Camilla wore sunglasses and a summery outfit as she arrived in the country Getty

Happy to leave behind the cold of the UK for a few days, Camilla smiled in her summery outfit as she exited the aircraft.

The Duchess wore a floaty white midi dress with a delicate black floral print and a cream structured midi jacket which featured an embellished hem.

She accessorised with Ray-Ban sunnies, a summery bag with bamboo style handles and her beloved Chanel shoes.

Charles also embraced the warmer weather and was seen in a pale grey suit and blue patterned tie.

The royals laid a wreath on day two of their visit Getty

Camilla received gifts Getty

On Monday, the couple continued with their engagements in Auckland.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall received colourful gifts created by locals after the couple laid a wreath at Mt Roskill War Memorial Park in Auckland.

Camilla and Charles enjoyed sampling local wines Getty

They also took part in a wine tasting session during a visit to The Hunting Lodge Vineyard, where the couple were seen sampling a number of wines on the second day of their royal visit.

Their New Zealand tour comes just days after Camilla whisked Charles away on holiday for his birthday earlier this month.

The Prince of Wales joined his wife at a holistic health retreat after spending two days in New Delhi and Mumbai on a royal engagement.

"The Duchess has been determined to force the Prince to have some downtime on his birthday and insisted he join her at her retreat," a source told Hello!

Located on a 12-hectare organic farm, the retreat offers yoga and ayurvedic, homeopathic and naturopathic treatments.