Camilla has never forgotten how Andrew treated her following Diana's death Getty

“The Queen listens to Andrew and he could have helped his brother at a time when he had few allies within the family," a source told the Daily Mail.

“In fact, I would go so far as to say he was deeply unhelpful when support would have meant a huge amount to her and the Prince.

“Looking back to when there was little public sympathy for Charles and Camilla, if not open hostility, it was a case of Andrew playing politics.

“Camilla hasn’t forgotten.”

Andrew is struggling with the fallout from his BBC interview BBC

While Camilla has no time for Andrew, she doesn't bear a grudge against his daughters Beatrice and Eugenie.

While the Duchess was unable to attend Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank in October 2018 due to a prior engagement, she apologised to the Princess with a personal letter.

“I can disclose that Camilla sent a handwritten letter to Eugenie apologising for being unable to attend,” a friend of the Duchess told Express.co.uk.

Camilla has an unlikely friendship with Andrew's ex, Sarah Ferguson Getty

While allegations against Prince Andrew continue to plague the royals, his ex wife Sarah Ferguson has found an unlikely ally in Camilla Parker Bowles.

The Duchess of York being vocal in her support of the Duke over his recent widely-criticised BBC Newsnight interview, and subsequent resignation from royal duties, she has found herself in the firing line, too.

Which is where Camilla has the opportunity to use her friendship with Fergie for the good of the royal family.

It isn't the first time she's stepped in, as back in 2016, it was reported that Camilla played a key role in helping Fergie regain her royal standing, which was at a particular low after being excluded from Kate Middleton and Prince William’s 2011 royal wedding.

Fergie and Camilla are pals Getty

The Duchess of Cornwall even reinstated Fergie as patron of her late brother’s charity, the Elephant Family, after Prince Charles had kicked her out.

According to a source who spoke to the Daily Mail in 2016: “Camilla adored her brother and so is instinctively fond and slightly misty-eyed about anyone who helped him out, as Fergie did as patron and long-standing supporter of the charity.”

The royal source continued: "Camilla is a peacemaker by nature – look how she managed to get the Queen, William and Harry on side after the most inauspicious of beginnings.

“She’s also befriended Kate. Having been vilified herself for so long, she has much sympathy for Sarah.”