Prince Charles married Camilla Parker Bowles on April 9, 2005 Getty

According to the Express poll of 19,281 people, 61 percent said they would not be happy for Charles’ wife to be Queen.

Only 35 percent of those polled said they would be happy calling Camilla 'Queen', while 4 percent don’t know.

Some people are not happy at the prospect of Camilla becoming Queen Getty

While readers' opinions were mixed, there were some scathing comments made about the Duchess, with some saying they think the roles should skip Charles and Camilla, and be passed straight on the Prince William and Kate Middleton instead.

One reader commented: “Does the public get a say over anything? I have voted that I don’t want Camilla to become queen.”

Another wrote: “I’d like to see the roles passed on to The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.”

“I would not mind... he looks so much happier with her..” said another reader.

One more added: “The monarchy should be abolished after the Queen. End of story.”

Some readers would prefer William and Kate to take the roles instead Getty

Royal experts are not so sure that Princess Consort will be used as her title, as they believe Charles will insist his wife is known as Queen Consort, as is tradition for the wife of the King.

Robert Jobson - who broke the story the couple were getting married in 2005 - told Express that the law would have to be changed for Camilla not to be Queen Consort.

He said: “There will have to be a change in the law for her not to be the Queen Consort.

“She will be Queen Consort if he becomes the King, there is no question about that.

“When I wrote the story that they were getting married I said she that would be Duchess of Cornwall but she could be Princess of Wales, but she chose not to.

“But she will be Queen Consort unless there is a change in the law.”