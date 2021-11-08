Camilla has become more of a public figure in recent years. Getty

In fact, just last month Camilla held a reception for winners of The Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition and will attend a reception for the Women of the World’s Shameless! Festival.

Palace sources insist this has been part of a deliberate strategy in preparation for her future role as Queen Consort – although it has considerably ramped up recently in light of the Queen’s health crisis.

It was recently revealed that Her Majesty was secretly hospitalised “for tests” in October, after abruptly pulling out of a royal tour to Northern Ireland.

The news sent shock waves through the Commonwealth, as it comes to terms with the fact that the monarch is slowing down.

Her Majesty was secretly hospitalised “for tests” in October. Getty

New Idea can reveal that the Queen and her heirs have had “some very frank discussions” in recent weeks about “how much more she can realistically take on”.

“All the top royals were involved, from Prince Charles and Camilla [Duchess of Cornwall] to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and Princess Anne,” says a source.

“Everyone is all too aware that the Queen wants to serve for the entirety of her life, but she can’t argue with the fact that she can no longer perform the same duties as before.”