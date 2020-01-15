Camilla presented the degree in her role as Chancellor Getty

Camilla and Anne laughed together at the event Getty

Camilla was thrilled to be able to present Anne with her degree Getty

Anne was presented with the honorary degree of Doctor of Laws, which acknowledges Princess Anne, the Princess Royal's outstanding contribution to public life and work done over the past 40 years - a good part of which has been carried out in Scotland.

During the ceremony Anne was praised: "The Princess Royal has made a simply outstanding contribution to public life and sport for more than four decades and much of her work relates to education and charities based in Scotland."

Anne appeared proud to receive her honorary degree Getty

The ceremony showcased the royals' friendship Getty

Camilla and Anne's royal engagement comes after recent speculation that the sisters in law have had a bumpy friendship.

It's thought that Anne was once linked the Camilla's former husband, Andrew Parker Bowles.

Princess Anne has been married twice but before tying the knot she's said to have had a romance with Andrew.

The retired army officer went on to wed Camilla Parker Bowles, and the couple were married for 22 years.

After they split, Camilla joined the Royal Family when she married Prince Charles in 2005.

Getty

However, according to body language expert, Judi James, there are no hard feelings between the pair.

Judi told Express.co.uk: “Most royal fans were so busy watching the camera-stealing antics of George and little Charlotte on the Christmas Day outing to church that they might have missed some very telling gestures between two older members of the royal firm.”

The pair showed they had a close friendship as they were spotted sharing a joke when they noticed they were both wearing similar outfits.

She added: “As Princess Anne walked up to the church entrance she went to join Camilla, who had clearly spotted the fact that they had both opted to wear matching, eye-catching purple outfits.

"Camilla pointed this out with a fun, elbowing gesture aimed at Anne and the two women laughed together.”