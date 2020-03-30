Camilla Parker Bowles has issued an emotional plea to women in vulnerable circumstances, following her husband Prince Charles’s shocking positive coronavirus diagnosis. Getty

“I can only imagine that being asked to stay there could feel very isolating and frightening for you and your family. It may mean spending more time with the person who is harming you.

“If this is your situation, or you are worried about someone else, I want you to know that you are not alone,” the Duchess wrote in the lengthy post.

Camilla then offered some words of hope, before providing the contact details of several support groups and charities who can offer assistance to those in need.

“Even if you cannot leave your home, you can call the National Domestic Abuse Helpline or contact one of the domestic abuse charities. Please stay safe and get help," she added.

Camilla shared a heartfelt message for women who may be at risk of domestic violence during enforced lockdown periods. Instagram

Enthusiastic fans were quick to Instagram to comment on Camilla’s post, with one person writing: “Thank you to HRH the Duchess of Cornwall, so touching and helpful.”

Another person added: “Thank you Camilla for thinking about those who are victims.”

A third person added: “Such necessary advice and something for a lot of us not to forget that for some people home isn’t always the safest place to be.”

Camilla is said to be in “good spirits” as she remains in self-isolation at Birkhall in Scotland, after Prince Charles’s diagnosis last week.

She was reportedly in isolation with Charles at their home on the Queen’s Balmoral estate, but after his diagnosis she moved to another area on her own.

Camilla offered some words of hope, before providing the contact details of several support groups and charities who can offer assistance to those in need. Getty

A palace spokesperson reportedly told People the Duchess is remaining “upbeat” given the seriousness of the shocking news about Charles.

“Both of them remain in good spirits… There is a sense of keeping calm and carrying on,” the source reportedly told the American publication.

“The duchess is concerned for [Charles] but she is aware of his own good spirits and therefore is keeping a close eye on him and mindful of her own situation. She is upbeat,” they added.