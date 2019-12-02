Camilla wasn't among the guests at Eugenie and Jack's wedding Getty

According to the publication, a friend told Mr Kay: “She is fond of Eugenie and her sister Beatrice, and is very disappointed that she cannot be there.”

Despite her husband Prince Charles making time to attend the wedding, at the time, the Duchess cited a prior engagement as the reason for her no show, however conflicting opinions have since arisen.

Princess Eugenie Getty

As per the Court Circular, Camilla was officially cited as attending an event at Crathie primary school, the tiny school on the grounds of the Queen’s estate at Balmoral.

However, some reports also claimed there was another reason for Camilla's absence.

The Telegraph reported that Camilla was hosting a party at Balmoral, which was the real reason she didn't make the trip down to Windsor.

A royal insider told the publication: “The truth is that Camilla has a house party for a few friends. They are arriving on Friday and will be there over the weekend.

“The date of the wedding was known eight months ago so it’s strange Camilla organised her house party this weekend.

“It’s hard to see her turning down the invitation as anything other than a snub but she insists she has other engagements that she was invited to first.”

Camilla wrote to Eugenie to apologise for missing her big day Getty

As Eugenie's sister, Princess Beatrice, prepares for her marriage to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi next year, questions have been raised around who will walk her down the aisle, following the scandal surrounding her father, Prince Andrew.

After Prince Andrew’s scandalous BBC interview with Emily Maitlis and his links to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, doubts have been raised around whether he will be the one to walk his daughter down the aisle, as his did with his youngest daughter, Eugenie.

Beatrice and Edo will marry next year Instagram

One alternative could be for the Princess to have one of her uncles do the honour, such as Prince Charles.

When Meghan Markle married Prince Harry in may 2018, her father, Thomas Markle, did not walk his daughter down the aisle.

Instead, Prince Charles, who is Andrew’s older brother, stepped in.