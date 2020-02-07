Camilla met people helped by the Barnardo's charity Getty

The Duchess joked that she might steal the stress toy Getty

She then happily joked with one girl who showed her a squishy toy she uses to fend off anxiety.

The Duchess seemed very taken with it and, joking, she suggested she may need the anti-stress toy so much she could steal it from her.

According to Express.co.uk, Camilla told the girl: “You’d better take it back otherwise I may steal it!”

Camilla danced with 'Strictly Come Dancing' professional dancer Brendan Cole at a charity event in 2017 Getty

Camilla loves to dance! Getty

Earlier this week a flurry of bets were placed after fans of the UK's Strictly Come Dancing became convinced that the Duchess of Cornwall will appear in the upcoming season of the show.

Bookmakers Coral had slashed odds on Camilla competing for the Glitterball Trophy to 100-1.

John Hill, from Coral, told Express.co.uk: “We know that Camilla is a huge Strictly fan and many punters feel as though the Duchess of Cornwall will appear on the show herself this year as a contestant.”

Camilla is a longtime fan of the show, and is even said to force her husband Prince Charles to watch it each week.