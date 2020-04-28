Camilla showed off Birkhall's living room. Instagram

In the background, family photos could be seen taking pride of place in the couple's home.

One in particular, shows Camilla posing with her five grandchildren from her first marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles.

Camilla married Andrew in 1973, and they had two children, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes.

Her son Tom has children Lola, 13, and Freddy, 10, while her daughter Laura Lopes has three youngsters, Eliza, 12, and twin boys Gus and Louis, 11.

Birkhall, on the Balmoral estate, is where Camilla and Charles are in lockdown. Getty

During the call, Camilla, 72, who has nine grandchildren altogether revealed that she's missing hugs from her grandchildren the most during coronavirus lockdown.

She made the confession while speaking to to a 90-year-old widow, Betty, who regularly calls The Silver Line.

During the chat, the widow spoke of how much she was missing her grandchildren, and Camilla agreed.

"I really miss my grandchildren. That's the really strange thing about it, not being able to see your grandchildren and giving them a hug," she said.

She is also grandmother to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children George, six, Charlotte, four, and Louis, two, and to Harry and Meghan's one-year-old son Archie.