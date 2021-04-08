Camilla looking nervous around needles. Getty

A series of Tweets posted by a Daily Mail UK journalist, Rebecca English, documented Camilla’s ordeal and commented on her bravery.

“When she (Camilla) spied a staff member standing next to her with a needle she visibly jumped, but she was reassured it wasn’t going anywhere hear her today,” reported Rebecca.

It was also reported that Camilla called the medical team “stars” for their thankless work vaccination 500-600 people in a day’s work.

She really wasn't so sure about this needly situation. Getty

A couple of fans commented on the Tweet to offer Camilla support in the wake of her run in with scary needles.

Mrs_calabash commented, “Good for her! I have the same phobia and Natalie Batchen tweeted, “I love how this video humanises her and helps others with the phobia.”

In another video posted by the publication, Camilla expressed to two volunteers how impressed she is by their work and thanked them for holding the country together.

"I never cease to be impressed by the work everyone is doing." Getty

“I have been around quite a few vaccination centres and I never cease to be impressed by the work everyone is doing.

“The vaccinators and volunteers are the backbone of this country, we would crumble without them.”

Camilla and her husband Prince Charles received their Covid vaccine in February of this year, months after Charles overcame the virus in 2020.