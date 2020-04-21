Getty

The Duchess added: "We all feel the deepest admiration for the single-minded dedication that has created the NHS Nightingale North West Hospital, and the way all efforts have been directed to one object: caring for those who contract COVID-19.

"This gives us the hope and the confidence that the virus will be defeated."

Camilla's speech has been compared to Queen Elizabeth's Easter message, which she delivered on Easter Saturday.

The Queen delivered a reassuring message to the UK and Commonwealth as the world battles COVID-19 as she reassured Britons that “Easter isn’t cancelled” despite social-distancing measures.

The Queen was recorded saying: “Many religions have festivals which celebrate life overcoming darkness."

The message continued: “Such occasions are often accompanied by the lighting of candles.

“They seem to speak to every culture, and appeal to people of all faiths, and of none.

“They are lit on birthday cakes and to mark family anniversaries when we gather happily around a source of light. It unites us.

“As darkness falls on the Saturday before Easter Day, many Christians would normally light candles together."

“In church, one light would pass to another, spreading slowly and then more rapidly as more candles are lit.

“It’s a way of showing how the good news of Christ’s resurrection has been passed on from the first Easter by every generation until now.

“This year, Easter will be different for many of us, but by keeping apart we keep each other safe.

“But Easter isn’t cancelled; indeed, we need Easter as much as ever."

“The discovery of the risen Christ on the first Easter Day gave his followers new hope and fresh purpose, and we can all take heart from this.

The message continued: “We know coronavirus will not overcome us."

“As dark as death can be- particularly for those suffering with grief - light and life are greater.

“May the living flame of Easter hope be a steady guide as we face the future.

“I wish every one of all faith and denominations a blessed Easter.”