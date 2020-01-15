As senior members of the royal family, Camilla parker Bowles and Princess Anne both represent an important voice in the regal family Getty

Part of the Queen’s Royal Prerogative means that she has the exclusive right to grant titles and honours.

Camilla’s exclusive honour is quite significant for the Duchess, as she is the only member of the royal family to be included, aside from Prince Charles and Prince William.

Despite not being bestowed with the regal honor, Anne is nonetheless an exemplary figure in the family, as she successfully combines her royal duties with living a more private lifestyle.

Despite Anne being the Queen's only daughter, it has been revealed that Camilla has a key royal honour with Her Majesty that wasn't extended to Princess Anne.

Both the Princess Royal and Duchess of Cornwall have taken backseats in the ongoing royal crisis surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s intention to quit the royal family.

What’s more, both royals on Tuesday attended an official engagement at the University of Aberdeen, where Camilla presented Princess Anne with an honorary degree.

The royal revelation comes after Princess Anne and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, had an awkward clash while attending church in Sandringham at Christmas.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall is a Privy Counsillor, which means she is part of a body of advisers who guide Her Majesty on the exercise of the Royal Prerogative.

The daughter of Queen Elizabeth and the wife of Prince Charles both wore similar shades of purple to St Mary Magdalene’s Church.

Camilla can be seen acknowledging the similarities in photos and appears to laugh it off.

The royals were also seen wearing almost identical black boots to the annual family affair.