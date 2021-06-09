Channel Nine

Camilla was one of the designers involved in a catwalk show which featured models in wheelchairs, including Paralympian Rheed McCracken.

Video emerged after the event of the wheelchair-user as he struggled to navigate the runway thanks to the set design containing shredded paper.

The show was slammed for incorporating “token inclusivity” while the accessibility did not match.

After reading the criticisms, Ross commented: “Wow that is terrible. Sadly I am not surprised.”



WATCH BELOW: Camilla Franks and Ross Noble go head to head in heated argument

Channel Nine

Camilla had previously defended the show on the So Dramatic! podcast Instagram.

“Fact check: 18 designers joined a group show we didn’t produce. In line with our values we requested models inclusive of shape, gender, size, age, ability and so much more,” she wrote.

“There was nothing on the runway at the rehearsal and it was to our surprise to see it covered in streamers upon the doors opening. The set design was an external production decision that we were not a part of. If you’re going to write something for spurious headlines please be correctly informed.”

On Celebrity Apprentice, Ross and Camilla went to head to head in early episodes after clashing during a Sydney sightseeing challenge.

After their team lost, team leader Camilla put Ross in the hot seat to be fired, after she accused him of "dismissing" her and "negating" her leadership.

“Ross is here because I just felt there was something a bit off, I felt like my leadership negated, I felt a little dismissed and it rattled me," she said.

Channel Nine

The comedian hit back, telling Camilla her reasoning for placing him in the firing line was "personal".



Tensions exploded after Ross said Camilla lived in her own "little bubble" and that she has a "one-track mind", and she doesn't listen to anyone else.

"You are completely self-obsessed!" he declared.

Want more Celebrity Apprentice news and goss? We've got you covered!

And they're out! Every Celebrity Apprentice star who's been fired

Celebrity Apprentice's Camilla Franks takes a dig at 'snake' David Genat

Martha Kalifatidis EXPOSES fake celebs on Celebrity Apprentice

Celebrity Apprentice's Ross Noble slams 'self-obsessed' Camilla Franks

The winner of Celebrity Apprentice has been leaked!