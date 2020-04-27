Charles and Camilla are missing their grandchildren during lockdown. Getty

Camilla has had a lot to handle during the pandemic.

After Prince Charles tested positive for coronavirus last month, he and Camilla Parker Bowles were separated while in quarantine.

The pair have since been reunited, however this came after the Duchess was forced to isolate for a week longer than the Prince of Wales.

The heartbreaking split occurred because Prince Charles left self-isolation after seven days on the advice of his doctor when he'd stopped showing symptoms for the virus.

However, Camilla then had to wait another week before she could reunite with Charles.

While the Duchess of Cornwall did not test positive for COVID-19 she had to continue to self-isolate simply because she didn't show any COVID-19 symptoms.

According to British NHS guidelines, the quarantine rules differ for those who test positive to the virus and those who are living with them at the time of their diagnosis.

Following health and government advice, those with symptoms should isolate for seven days, while the other members of the household or close family group should isolate for 14 days.

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles have finally been reunited, following their lengthy separation due to the strict quarantine rules surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Getty

“Having consulted with his doctor, The Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation”, a Clarence House spokesperson allegedly said at the time, Mail Online reported.

The reason why Camilla had to remain in seclusion, despite her negative status, is because it can take up to two weeks for COVID-19 symptoms to appear.

“If you live with someone who has symptoms, you'll need to self-isolate for 14 days from the day their symptoms started,” the NHS guidelines state.