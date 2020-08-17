Eight months after she and husband, Benji Madden (left), welcomed their daughter, Raddix, Cameron Diaz (right) has finally given the world a glimpse of her adorable baby girl! Getty

“I’m so grateful and so happy and it’s the best thing ever and I’m so lucky to do it with Benj and we’re having the best time. I’m thrilled. I can’t believe it,” the Charlie’s Angels star said.

“Benji puts her to bed. He’s so good. He’s such an amazing father. I’m so lucky he’s my baby’s father. He’s incredible.”

Cameron previously revealed that she and Benji had finally become parents to Raddix via a surrogate, after years of trying to conceive.

Cameron (pictured) was recently spotted with Raddix in Malibu on August 9. MEGA

Sources close to the celebrity couple told US Weekly that Cameron and Benji enlisted the help of a surrogate after years of trying to fall pregnant naturally.

“They went through so much to get to this point… Cameron feels like this baby is truly a miracle,” the source said.

At the time, Cameron and Benji and took to Instagram to announce the surprising news, telling fans that little Raddix Madden “is really, really cute”.

“We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family,” the couple wrote.

The new parents also explained in the lengthy post that privacy was everything to them, especially when it concerns their bundle of joy.

“So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute! Some would even say RAD,” the couple wrote at the time.

