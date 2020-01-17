Cameron is excited to be a new mum Getty Images

‘But that’s all behind them now and they couldn’t feel more blessed.’

The couple are keeping quiet on the actual details of the pregnancy, but some people believe that they had a surrogate baby, but only a few know the truth.

‘Cameron and Benji have a very tight inner circle of friends and they’ve entrusted a handful of their nearest and dearests with all the top facts,’ they add.

Sources close to the celebrity couple reportedly told US Weekly that Cameron and Benji enlisted the help of a surrogate after years of trying to fall pregnant naturally.

‘They went through so much to get to this point… Cameron feels like this baby is truly a miracle,’ the source said.

The news comes after another source previously told the publication Cam and Benji were trying all available options to help them conceive.

‘It just hasn’t worked out yet. … They don’t know exactly what it will look like, whether it will be natural or through adoption or surrogacy, but they aren’t giving up,’ the source claimed at the time.

‘It’s been a roller coaster of emotions, yet they still believe there will be a happy ending.’

Cameron and Benji and took to Instagram to announce the surprising news, telling fans that little Raddix Madden ‘is really, really cute’.

‘We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family,’ the couple wrote.