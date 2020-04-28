“The best thing that ever happened to me is finding my husband and our partnership and his friendship and all that,” the 47-year-old said of Benji, 41.

The couple met through Nicole Richie and her husband Joel Madden, who is Benji's twin, and were married at their Beverly Hills home back in 2015.

In January, Cameron announced the birth of their first child, Raddix, who they welcomed via surrogate.

Speaking during an Instagram Live chat on Tuesday with her friend and Who What Wear CEO Katherine Power, the actress expressed her excitement about being a first-time mum.

“I love being a mother,” she shared.

“It’s the best, best, best part of my life. I’m so, so grateful and so happy, and it’s the best thing ever, and I’m so lucky to get to do it with Benji, and we’re just having the best time. It’s so great. I’m just thrilled.”