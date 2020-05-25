Meghan Markle is one of the most photographed women in the world, with her image appearing on countless magazine covers. Getty

Reflecting on his time working with the former Suits actress, the insider alleged that he was met with a list of strict rules – one of which was to never shoot her “terrible” feet.

“People told me, ‘Get ready because she is a lot.’ They used to call her ‘the princess’,” the cameraman told the American publication.

He then alleged that one of his colleagues, who he described as one of the “nicest guys”, had been left traumatised by Meghan’s entourage, who berated him for filming her tootsies.

The Duchess has never openly discussed any insecurities over her feet, but on several occasions, photographers have captured images that show unsightly scars on her toes. Getty

“He told me that at a certain point he started to shoot her feet… and I don’t remember if they had told me in advance or not, but I understand she hates her feet,” the source alleged.

“When he did that, [Meghan’s people] all looked at him like, ‘what the hell are you doing?’ and said, you’re done of the day.’”

The Duchess has never openly discussed any insecurities over her feet, but on several occasions, photographers have captured images that show unsightly scars on her toes.

Most recently, while going barefoot for a formal Māori welcoming ceremony in New Zealand in 2018, eagle-eyed fans noticed a small faded scar on Meghan’s left foot.

Most recently, while going barefoot for a formal Māori welcoming ceremony in New Zealand in 2018, eagle-eyed fans noticed a small faded scar on Meghan’s left foot. Getty

At the time, orthopaedic surgeon Kumar Kunasingam claimed to The Sun the scar appeared to be the result of bunion surgery.

“Meghan’s scar is 100 per cent due to open bunion surgery,” Kumar claimed.

“While the scar is only 4-5cm long, this type of surgery can be very painful and it can take up to three months before patients can wear heels again," he added.

The cameraman concluded by saying, in hindsight to the alleged incident, he would rather not work with someone who has similar demands ever again.