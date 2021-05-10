The Duchess of Cambridge has been described by some as “a sensitive and warm mum”. Getty

Not seen in the footage was the family’s nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo. Speaking to New Idea, Cleo Adams, the director of Great British Nannies, explains that this ‘invisibility’ is a specialised trait that high-profile nannies develop over time.

“A nanny working in VIP households should naturally learn the skill of when to be seen, and when not to be.”

Of course, Wills, 38, and Kate, 39, have always strived to give their kids a normal life, with George, 7, Charlotte, 6, and Louis, 3, helping their mum in the garden, and making homemade pizzas.

Despite being royalty, Wills and Kate strive to give their kids a normal upbringing. Getty

The couple have also encouraged their children to develop a vast variety of interests and hobbies. George is learning guitar, which their specially trained nanny has been helping with.

“They study a host of disciplines, such as martial arts, special driving skills, sleep routines, arts and crafts, cooking and more,” adds Cleo.

Maria’s family hairdresser, Antonio Robledo, also revealed to New Idea that Maria has taught the Cambridge siblings Spanish since she joined the household in 2014.

In a family video, Kate, Wills and the kids were shown enjoying the outdoors and roasting marshmallows by the fire. Instagram

“She says that George and Charlotte are good with their Spanish – better than their English” he says.

While she’s adept at languages, Charlotte dreams of becoming a nurse when she is older.

“Charlotte’s been fascinated by her parents’ stories about healthcare staff during the pandemic,” adds the source. “She plays nurse with the kids’ toys.”