Shanel is her husband's biggest supporter.

While all eyes were on the three-time Australian PGA winner as he waited patiently at the altar, nothing could have prepared him for the moment Shanel walked down the aisle, wearing a stunning tulle gown, believed to have been created by one of her favourite US designers.

“There wasn’t a dry eye in the church – it was a very special moment,” adds the source.

Following the ceremony, guests made their way to the lavish reception venue Rivershed at the Howard Smith Wharves, where no expense was spared.

“There were no security heavyweights normally seen at these sort of celebrity weddings,” tells the source. “Instead, Cam was signing autographs for fans when they recognised him!

“He instructed wedding planners that he wanted five-star everything for his guests, including fresh local seafood, French champagne, and slabs of beer!”

The pair wed in front of 150 friends and family.

As Cam, who was recently named the 17th highest-paid athlete by Forbes, and Shanel settle into married life, sources say they will divide their time between their Florida mansion and their new $4.85 million riverfront digs in Brisbane.

“They are keen now to start their own family. For Cam, becoming a dad will be the moment when he realises he really is living the dream,” adds the source.