In the footage, Cam says: "I've only just realised that Ollie doesn't recognise me."

"Hey buddy, it's daddy," the former cricketer tells his son. Queue Ollie breaking down into hysterical cries as Cam frantically tries to convince his son of his identity.

Jules then picks Ollie up to comfort him as Cam asks:"Can we put my hair back, please?"

"Mummy's here," Jules tells their 10-month-old in an effort to console him.

The video then cuts to what Cam deemed the "rebuilding phase" as he slowly convinces Ollie that he is, in fact, his dad. By the end of the footage, the bub is all smiles as Cam plants a kiss on his son.

The MAFS alum accompanied the footage with a candid message about the experience.

"Warning to any Dad looking to get a makeover… 💇🏽‍♂️Think before you Trim!" he wrote.



"One of the most heartbreaking & shattering experiences last night as I got cleaned up only for Ollie not to recognise me & have a traumatic experience himself… Genuinely devastating 💔"

Cam finished his post: "Took some time & not without a game or 2 of peek a boo & a late night but nice to be back ❤️."

Just yesterday, Cam enlisted the help of Jules to give him a lockdown makeover.

In a video shared to Cam's Insta, the former Married At First Sight star showed off nearly three months' worth of hair and beard growth.

"Last haircut: 2nd June. Kinda lose yourself a little," the caption read as Jules placed a hairdresser robe around his neck. "Time for an update."

And it seems like little Ollie has finally come around to the new look.

