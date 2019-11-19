Caitlun dons her black bikini Shuttercock

‘I’m kinda trying to figure out if I’m doing the right thing,’ she confessed.

'I’m 70 years old now and is being in here the right way to use my time. Should I be home with my kids, playing with the grandchildren?

'I’ve never quit at anything I’ve ever done and I’m thinking maybe it’s time I learned how to do that!'

Caitlyn has won fans with her brutally frank ways, revealing she had long wished to transition before she finally took the plunge in the wake of her marriage collapse/

'I thought I was gonna transition before I was 40, I didn’t want to be an old chick but this is the latter 80s and I never felt like I fitted in anywhere,’ she said.

‘I was trying to figure myself out, running around town, cross dressing, running around.

'At the time, I had a turbo Porsche and it was like the day before Halloween and this car pulled up beside me and it’s my next door neighbour. I said I was going to a Halloween party!'

But those days are long gone and Caitlyn is happy with her public identity as a transwoman. Go Caitlyn!