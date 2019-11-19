-
Home
-
Celebrity
Caitlyn Jenner strips down to tiny bikini on the Gold Coast
The star reveals her beach body, at age 70
Caitlyn Jenner, 70, has stripped down to a brief black bikini, enjoying a shower on the Gold Coast hinterland set of British reality show I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here.
The former Olympic athlete, who had a renewed burst of fame as a onetime member of the Kardashian clan, famously underwent a gender transition after her divorce from Kris Jenner.
WATCH: Caitlyn Jenner strips down to black bikini to try out jungle shower
The star’s brave bikini turn has had a largely positive reception online, eliciting such comments as ‘She looks pretty good in her bikini’ and ‘She looks better in a bikini than me.’
But despite winning a lot of fans on the show, Caitlyn has recently endured a tearful meltdown in the latest episode, admitting she is having regrets about signing on to the program.
Caitlun dons her black bikini
Shuttercock
‘I’m kinda trying to figure out if I’m doing the right thing,’ she confessed.
'I’m 70 years old now and is being in here the right way to use my time. Should I be home with my kids, playing with the grandchildren?
'I’ve never quit at anything I’ve ever done and I’m thinking maybe it’s time I learned how to do that!'
The star has a very public shower
Shuttercock
Caitlyn has won fans with her brutally frank ways, revealing she had long wished to transition before she finally took the plunge in the wake of her marriage collapse/
'I thought I was gonna transition before I was 40, I didn’t want to be an old chick but this is the latter 80s and I never felt like I fitted in anywhere,’ she said.
Caitlyn refuses to hide like she once did
Shuttercock
‘I was trying to figure myself out, running around town, cross dressing, running around.
'At the time, I had a turbo Porsche and it was like the day before Halloween and this car pulled up beside me and it’s my next door neighbour. I said I was going to a Halloween party!'
But those days are long gone and Caitlyn is happy with her public identity as a transwoman. Go Caitlyn!