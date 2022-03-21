Cadbury Caramilk Breakaway is coming very soon. Supplied

Since hitting the supermarket shelves four years ago, Cadbury Caramilk has become a cult-favourite amongst consumers.

Famous for its unique blend of caramelised white chocolate and its smooth creamy texture, the mouth-watering fan favourite has now been combined with the light and crispy wafer of Breakaway.

Each chunky piece combines Australia’s favourite caramelised white chocolate with layers of wafer and choc creme, to create the perfectly balanced chocolatey wafer experience.

The iconic Caramilk flavour has been combined with the light and crispy wafer of Breakaway. Cadbury

Paul Chatfield, Vice President of Marketing for Cadbury said, “We know how eager Caramilk lovers have been for a new Cadbury Caramilk experience.

“We’re excited to bring the popular Caramilk flavour to the much-loved light and crispy wafer of Cadbury Breakaway, creating the delicious chocolate wafer combination – Cadbury Caramilk Breakaway.”

Cadbury Caramilk Breakaway is available in selected supermarkets from April for a price of $5 and will become available nationally from April 20.

Cadbury Caramilk has become a cult-favourite since it first launched four years ago. Cadbury

What’s more, a limited number of lucky Australians could have the opportunity to experience Cadbury Caramilk Breakaway ahead of its national launch.

If you want to be one of the first in Australia to get your hands on Cadbury Caramilk Breakaway before it hits supermarket shelves, keep an eye out on the Cadbury Dairy Milk Facebook page.

Cadbury has also teased that its Caramilk Breakaway is set to become a best-selling front runner, so make sure you get in quick.