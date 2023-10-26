First home buyers were typically aged around 24 years old 20 years ago. Ten years ago that age rose to 29. Fast forward to 2022 and a first home buyer is typically aged around 35 years old.

In today’s real estate economy – especially in the major cities – a first house purchase could easily be in your early 40s.

If you’ve never had the opportunity to buy a home of your own and are in your thirties, forties and even fifties, is it still worth bothering? I would say it is. In fact, I believe there are numerous benefits…

