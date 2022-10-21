Business Chicks' Founder Emma Isaacs @emmaisaacs Instagram

The post also alleged Business Chicks was still planning to sign-up members in recent weeks, despite the uncertainty.

“Emma is planning on keeping the business open, with no means or staff to actually run the business,” the post alleged.

This publication is not supporting or endorsing the unfounded claims in the Instagram post. We have reached out to Business Chicks for comment.

Business Chicks is a member-only organisation, described as a “sisterhood” like “nothing you have ever seen before.” Boasting a community of more than 500,000 women across the globe, the organisation offered a range of digital events and meetups, member-only experiences, and gatherings.

Billed as Australia’s largest networking organisation for women, and the “Hillsong” of corporate networking, the story came as a major surprise to those who have signed up as “Business Chicks”, with premium memberships starting from $199 per year.

It is unclear who posted the story and their affiliation to the company is yet to be revealed.

Isaacs is estimated to have a net worth of approximately $13.7 million USD.

“The BC girls have been given one month's notice, which means the team will be jobless just one month before Christmas. Two staff members are pregnant, one 32-weeks, meaning their maternity leave has been wiped and also has no prospect of being hired due to the impending birth.”

The post made further strongly-worded allegations about Isaac's motivations and the company as a whole.

The story only lasted 14 minutes before being deleted, but not before devoted followers caught on, sharing their anger and confusion in the comments section of recent Business Chicks Instagram posts.

“How will you be servicing all members with no operations?” one comment read.

“I’m actually stressing over the woman who is 32 weeks pregnant. Taking mat leave is hard enough but being let go…damn,” said another follower.

Isaacs did post a statement to her Instagram feed Friday afternoon but within minutes, the statement was deleted before being reposted a short time after.

"When circumstances change, it's just not possible to keep doing things the way they've always been done - as much as we may like this to be the case. In my case, Business Chicks has made the difficult decision to downsize operations and rebuild in a way that better suits this new world we all find ourselves in. I still feel passionately about the business that I've built and grown for over 17 years now - connecting and supporting women to be their best," the post read.

"However, in order to futureproof Business Chicks, I had to make the difficult decision to reduce the number of staff and change the way we do things. The pandemic almost wiped us out but we rallied and pulled through thanks to an amazing team, incredibly supportive members, and partners who stuck by our side. But today, we find ourselves unable to maintain the pace we've so far set.

"While we catch our breath and take a moment to reinvent ourselves, I'd ask for your support and compassion for many of our team members that I've had to let go this week. I'm reshaping the business whilst redesigning its future to ensure it can continue to be the community it has been for so many women in this country for so long.

"In the meantime, we'll focus on our co-working space in Sydney which so many of you have eagerly embraced; more bespoke events with partners and members; our incredible annual conference Movers + Breakers and our International Women's Day series around the country, and making sure we're there to support our members who have supported our important work for so long".