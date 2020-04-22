The adorable video shows Her Majesty as a baby. Royal Collection Trust

Queen Elizabeth can also be seen enjoying her time on a seesaw. Royal Collection Trust

It was reported today that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had a video call with the royal to wish her a happy birthday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently moved to Meghan's hometown of Los Angeles after stepping down as senior members of he royal family on March 31.

Harry, Meghan and their baby son Archie reportedly made a video call to The Queen to wish her a happy birthday. Getty

PEOPLE reports that the royal couple's son Archie Harrison also joined the call.

Prince William and Kate Middleton were amongst the other Royal Family members that wished the monarch a happy birthday.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared an image of themselves with the Queen at the Royal Chelsea Show last May.

"Wishing Her Majesty, The Queen a very happy 94th Birthday today!" the royal couple captioned the snap, along with cake and balloon emojis.

Prince Charles also took to Instagram to share a sweet birthday tribute to his mum, along with a carousel of images. Getty

“Wishing Her Majesty, The Queen a very Happy 94th Birthday,” Charles captioned the photos, which included a snap of himself as a baby with the Queen.